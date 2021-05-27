Forecast: Trade winds hold through Friday, light winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will return from east to west across the state tonight and Tuesday, reaching moderate levels by Wednesday and persisting through early next week. Rather dry conditions will prevail through Wednesday night, with showers mainly confined to windward and mauka areas. The remnants of an old front will likely bring a notable increase in showers to Kauai and possibly Oahu Thursday through Friday. A more typical trade wind pattern is then expected Saturday through early next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and during the early morning hours.