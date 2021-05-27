Cancel
Environment

Forecast: Trade winds hold through Friday, light winds due over the weekend

By Guy Hagi
hawaiinewsnow.com
 5 days ago

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak high pressure ridge north of the islands will produce light to moderate trade winds through Friday. A low pressure system passing far north of the region will break down the ridge this weekend producing light winds with land and sea breezes from Saturday through Memorial Day. Expect hot and humid conditions during this stable variable wind weather pattern. A high pressure system building in from the west on Tuesday will allow moderate trade winds to return lasting through the end of the week.

Honolulu County, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Trade winds to strengthen through the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will return from east to west across the state tonight and Tuesday, reaching moderate levels by Wednesday and persisting through early next week. Rather dry conditions will prevail through Wednesday night, with showers mainly confined to windward and mauka areas. The remnants of an old front will likely bring a notable increase in showers to Kauai and possibly Oahu Thursday through Friday. A more typical trade wind pattern is then expected Saturday through early next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and during the early morning hours.