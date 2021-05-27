Teenager killed in Anderson County accident

Anderson County authorities say a 17-year old was killed around 9 last night in the crash of his mini-bike on the Airline Road, about three miles south of the city of Anderson. Jervion Lee Mackey was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries that coroner’s office says were secondary to blunt force trauma. According to the coroner’s office announcement, the investigation indicates that the decedent was the driver of a mini-bike that was traveling north on Airline Road in the southbound lane and was struck by a Toyota truck traveling south. The victim was wearing dark clothing and the mini-bike had no lights.