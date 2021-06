Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is poised to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Women’s Super League champions, Telegraph Sport can reveal. The 44-year-old, who is the most successful manager in the WSL era with four league titles, was a finalist in December’s Fifa Best coach of the year award and has lifted a league and League Cup double with Chelsea this term. Her side were the first British women’s team to reach a European final in 14 years but lost 4-0 to Barcelona on Sunday in Gothenburg, Sweden.