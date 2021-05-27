Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Alondra Anaya Joins KVEA Los Angeles As Weather Anchor

tvnewscheck.com
 5 days ago

Telemundo’s KVEA Los Angeles has hired Alondra Anaya as weather anchor for the station’s Noticiero Telemundo 52 newscasts. Her first day at KVEA is May 31. Anaya joins KVEA from sister station WWSI Philadelphia where she was weather anchor for the station’s mid-day and afternoon newscasts since 2018. Prior to that, she was a weather anchor, reporter and fill-in anchor at Telemundo affiliate KNVN and CBS affiliate KHSL in Chico-Redding, Calif.

tvnewscheck.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Weather Los Angeles#Southern California#Calif#Cbs#Kvea Los Angeles#Noticiero Telemundo#Knvn#Khsl#Primera Tormenta Invernal#Weather Anchor#Philadelphia#Storm#Winter#Media Arts#Broadcasting#Emmy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Musicrevolution935.com

Alesso will be back in Los Angeles in July

This year, if you live in Los Angeles or you will be around, you could attend Kygo‘s exclusive performance (we already talk about that) but the good news is not over yet: also Alesso cannot wait to return on the stage, and thanks to the Insomniac team, he will be back to LA at the Skyline Row DTLA on July 23 and 24, 2021. He will perform live for a double event named “Together Again.”
Los Angeles, CAargonautnews.com

Celebrating Los Angeles

Viva LA to host launch event in Venice for 10,000 Flags Project. On May 31, Viva LA is hosting a special launch event in Venice Beach to kick off its 10,000 Flags Project and new line of All-City apparel. Designed for those that want to show off their local pride and take a piece of Los Angeles home, the apparel collection includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more. 100% of profits go right back into creating more events for LA communities.
Los Angeles, CAlegallysociable.com

Los Angeles as a city state?

The idea of the global city and metropolis of today as a city state is not a new one. However, I was interested to see this discussion of how Los Angeles might really fit the bill:. Los Angeles fits the city-state frame well, certainly better than it does a lot...
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

The Emerald Cup is Moving to Los Angeles

This week we’re looking at one of California’s premier cannabis families, Emerald Cup founder Tim Blake and his daughter Taylor, the event’s associate producer. The pair recently made waves when they announced the Emerald Cup awards ceremony would move from its traditional home in northern California to Los Angeles. It will still incorporate a harvest event element in Santa Rosa that will serve as the official start of entries being received.
Los Angeles, CATime Out Global

The best BBQ in Los Angeles

There’s BBQ and then there’s BBQ—you know, the kind that leaves you licking your sauce-coated fingers as a pile of ribs picked clean is all that remains on your plate. Die-hard BBQ fans will argue for days on end about why Memphis has the best pulled pork over Texas, or why Kansas City makes better brisket than the Carolinas. But here in Los Angeles, we have a great mix of all of the above (not to mention stellar Korean BBQ and our own regional spins).
Los Angeles, CAoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Los Angeles

Los Angeles is the home of Los Angeles electronic dance music. The city has been known for its music for decades. In fact, it is often referred to as the “EDM capital” of the world. There are a lot of recording studios based in Los Angeles. This makes it easier for artists looking to release their music and promote themselves to be able to do so.
NBAlakers365.com

Phoenix hosts Los Angeles to begin playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers (42-30, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) Phoenix; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -2.5; over/under is 212.5 WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Suns host first series matchup BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the Western Conference first round. Phoenix went 2-1 against Los Angeles during the regular season.
Los Angeles, CAinexhibit.com

Los Angeles & Southern California

Due to its great extension and polycentric urban structure, Los Angeles does not have a “museum district”, like the Smithsonian Quadrangle in Washington D.C. or Berlin’s Museuminsel. Some of the city’s most important cultural institutions concentrate in two areas, the Museum Row in the Miracle Mile district and Grand Avenue...
MLBESPN

San Francisco 6, L.A. Angels 1

A-struck out for Cueto in the 7th. b-doubled for Wade Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Dickerson in the 7th. d-walked for Quijada in the 9th. E--Rendon (1). LOB--Los Angeles 6, San Francisco 7. 2B--Walsh (11), Duggar (5), Flores (5). 3B--Wong (1). HR--Longoria (9), off Bundy; Wade Jr. (1), off Bundy; Dubón (4), off Bundy. RBI--Bemboom (2), Longoria 2 (29), Wade Jr. (2), Dubón (17), Flores (16). S--Cueto.
Entertainmentradioinsight.com

A Martinez Joins NPR’s Morning Edition As Fourth Anchor

NPR has announced the addition of A Martinez as the fourth host of Morning Edition. Martinez will join Steve Inskeep, Noel King, and Rachel Martin on Morning Edition following the departure of David Greene last year. He will begin with NPR on July 6 with an on-air start date to be named later.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Los Angeles Riots Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the 1992 riots in Los Angeles. The riots stemmed from the acquittal of four white Los Angeles Police Department officers in the beating of black motorist Rodney King in 1991. Facts. The riots over five days in the spring of 1992 left more than 50 people...
Musicpointblankmusicschool.com

Point Blank Los Angeles Joins Winter Music Conference 2021

Point Blank Los Angeles is very excited and proud to be an exhibitor at the Winter Music Conference’s first ever virtual experience, alongside many other fantastic presenters and sponsors. With programming scheduled on Thursday May 20 from 9:00am to 4:00pm PT, Point Blank is presenting an exciting lineup of events featuring instructors, staff, alumni, and guest presenters.
Los Angeles, CAtmpresale.com

Hamilton in Los Angeles, CA – presale code

The new Hamilton presale passcode is now available to our VIP members: While this special pre-sale opportunity exists, you can buy Hamilton show tickets before the general public!. You won’t want to miss Hamilton’s show in Los Angeles do you? Tickets will sell fast once they go on sale: during...
MLBESPN

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

A-popped out for Gosselin in the 7th. b-flied out for Andrus in the 7th. E--Fletcher (4), Olson (4). LOB--Los Angeles 7, Oakland 8. 2B--Fletcher 2 (6), Lowrie (13), Piscotty (5), Pinder (5). HR--Walsh (12), off Irvin. RBI--Walsh (38), Fletcher 2 (16), Gosselin (8), Olson (32), Murphy (24). SB--Canha (7). SF--Murphy. S--Wong.
Los Angeles, CAoneedm.com

Alesso Will Excite Fans at Skylight Row in Los Angeles

Swedish electronic act Alesso will bring the dance party to Downtown Los Angeles this summer! You can see Alesso, one of the world’s best producers, live as part of his 18+ “Together Again” outdoor concert events at the Skylight Row DTLA on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24. More artists will be added to the lineup closer to the event date.
Celebritiesradioinsight.com

Christopher Gabriel Joins KMJ As Morning Co-Anchor

Cumulus Media News/Talk 580 KMJ/105.9 KMJ-FM Fresno has announced the addition of Christopher Gabriel as morning co-anchor and host of a weekend talk show. Gabriel will join Matt Otstot on “Fresno’s Morning News” from 6-9am. He joins KMJ from afternoons at One Putt Broadcasting Sports “940 ESPN” KFIG Fresno and has also worked in the market at iHeartMedia Conservative Talk “Power Talk 96.7” KALZ. Prior to coming to Fresno in 2015, Gabriel began his radio career as a producer and fill-in host at KTLK and KTMY Minneapolis and spent nearly six years at WDAY Fargo ND.
Chicago, ILgopride.com

Queer, multiethnic, multi-disciplinary artist Nathan Streifel

I am very excited to share this unique and amazing gift, and hopefully spread a ton of positive energy around the world!. Nathan Streifel is a queer, multiethnic, multi-disciplinary artist living in Los Angeles. Known for his daily Dear Abby style of advice, with Tarot Card pulls on Instagram and his prolific art creations, Nathan is turning heads with ambition and innovation for the arts. GoPride.com’s Bill Pritchard met up with this gentle soul to see what the future has in store.
Los Angeles, CAlatfusa.com

Los Angeles Announces Next Phase of Vaccination Program

Mayor Eric Garcetti today announced the next phase of the City's vaccination program, transitioning from the mass vaccination model to a mobile-first strategy designed to bring vaccines directly and conveniently to L.A.'s hardest-hit communities. The City's vaccination program is expected to transition entirely to mobile clinics by August 1. "Vaccines...