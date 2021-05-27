Alondra Anaya Joins KVEA Los Angeles As Weather Anchor
Telemundo’s KVEA Los Angeles has hired Alondra Anaya as weather anchor for the station’s Noticiero Telemundo 52 newscasts. Her first day at KVEA is May 31. Anaya joins KVEA from sister station WWSI Philadelphia where she was weather anchor for the station’s mid-day and afternoon newscasts since 2018. Prior to that, she was a weather anchor, reporter and fill-in anchor at Telemundo affiliate KNVN and CBS affiliate KHSL in Chico-Redding, Calif.tvnewscheck.com