Alondra Anaya Joins KVEA Los Angeles As Weather Anchor

There’s BBQ and then there’s BBQ—you know, the kind that leaves you licking your sauce-coated fingers as a pile of ribs picked clean is all that remains on your plate. Die-hard BBQ fans will argue for days on end about why Memphis has the best pulled pork over Texas, or why Kansas City makes better brisket than the Carolinas. But here in Los Angeles, we have a great mix of all of the above (not to mention stellar Korean BBQ and our own regional spins).