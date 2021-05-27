Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast: Pleasant Thursday but severe heat is ahead

By Cort Klopping
actionnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA welcome dip in temperatures is on the way for us today, and you're probably going to want to take advantage of the mild conditions while they last. Low pressure tracking into the Pacific Northwest is bringing the modest drop in our high temperatures today, but any chance for showers will get hung up along our coast or stay to our north as high pressure lingers off the California coast. Thin clouds are already tracking into northern California this morning, and most of our region will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Temperatures are starting out very warm Thursday morning. We're in the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, and in the 30's to 40's in our mountain zoned for the start of the day. Winds are expected to be out of the south to around 10mph this afternoon, and we could have gusts up to around 20mph. Humidity will stay higher, winds will be modest, and high temperatures will be slightly cooler today. This will keep our fire danger in the moderate range for your Thursday. High temperatures are projected to end up in the mid 80's to lower 90's in the valley, lower 70's to lower 80's in the foothills, and 60's to mid 70's in our mountain areas Thursday afternoon.

www.actionnewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Clouds#Mountain Fire#South Pacific#Valley Fire#Fire Danger#Sierra#90#Heat#Rising Temperatures#Humidity#Breezy North Winds#Showers#Gusts#Thin Clouds#Dip#Mountain Zones#Northern California#Valley Areas#Triple Digits#Foothill Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
ABC10

Mild week of weather ahead for Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Early May in Northern California has seen lots of extreme weather. The month kicked off with warm and windy fire conditions, setting up up two weekends of red flag warnings, which resulted in a number of grassfires in Northern California. This week, however, we return to normal...
EnvironmentYubaNet

1,894 lightning strikes recorded on Saturday statewide

For the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 am on Sunday, 1,894 strikes were recorded within California. 929 strikes were detected within the National Forests. Most of the strikes were in Northern California, with clusters on the Mendocino, Lassen and Plumas National Forests and along the Sierra crest between I-80 and US 50.
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Threat of thunderstorms brings high fire danger today

Be prepared for active weather and elevated fire danger to return to our region today. We'll also be staying on the hotter side today, but are not expected to be as hot as Thursday. High pressure off the coast has kept us hot and dry this week, but that is tracking west off the coast in the Pacific as an area of low pressure sags south towards northern California from the Pacific Northwest today. That area of low pressure will bring more clouds, a modest cooling trend, and the potential for unstable conditions to our forecast today and Saturday. The threat of thunderstorms will be returning this afternoon, and is driving high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is set to go into effect at 2pm today and last through 11pm tonight for portions of Siskiyou and Modoc Counties. The best chance for active weather will be in our higher elevations closest to the Oregon border today, but there will also be a chance for some active weather in the far northern end of the valley tonight. There is not expected to be a lot of moisture associated with this active weather, and dry lightning could spark fires in remote areas. Localized gusty winds will also be a concern in areas around thunderstorms, where north gusts to 40mph will be possible. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills this morning, and most mountain areas are starting out in the 30's to 40's this morning. Clouds will be increasing across our region today, with partly to mostly cloudy skies in our northern zones this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected in the mid valley and foothills on Friday afternoon. Most of us will have winds out of the south to 15mph, with gusts to 20mph this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to end up in the upper 80's to mid 90's in the valley, mid 70's to mid 80's in the foothills, and 70's to lower 80's in our mountain zones later today.
krcrtv.com

Scattered thunderstorms this evening and Saturday afternoon/evening

Most of the thunderstorm activity Friday has been in Siskiyou, Modoc and Shasta Counties with a slight chance for some activity later this evening and tonight in the Redding area. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Siskiyou and Modoc Counties due to the potential for abundant lightning and...
Redding, CANapa Valley Register

Fishing Is My Day Job: Lovely sights on the Sac

Go For The Fish … get caught by Mother Nature’s “Big Show.” Look at this list of sightings on the Sac at Redding. We were surrounded by lovely natural things to look at as we fished our way down the Sacramento River last week. A dozen day-old baby geese dressed...
abc10.com

Thunderstorm threaten Sierra this weekend

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California is moving into cooler conditions for the weekend, but a thunderstorm threat emerges for the higher elevations. Starting Friday, most Valley temperatures should see highs move into the 80s. This is a change from recent temperatures as most locations have been well above May average temperatures with early season fire risk.
Shasta, CAactionnewsnow.com

Small fires are being reported across Northern California

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Action News Now is receiving multiple reports concerning small fires in the Northern California region. The photo on this article shows a map from #FireMappers - Wildfire Early Notification Map that was captured at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The map shows several new...
Sacramento, CASFGate

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-172330- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...78 to 86 lower. elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 54 higher. elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest. winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64...
Sacramento Bee

No fire weather warning, but thunderstorms possible in Northern California this weekend

Mild temperatures and mostly calm winds are in the forecast for Northern California this weekend, along with a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the northern Sacramento Valley through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Friday’s expected high of 84 degrees in Sacramento will dip to about 81 by Saturday...
California StateSFGate

Sea foraging for kombu on California's Central Coast

Raised in Northern California in the 1980s, seaweed has been a part of my diet since childhood. At a time when my rural Mendocino County hometown didn’t yet have a sushi restaurant, my mom would stock up on crispy, nearly translucent sheets of paper-like nori for us to roll our own maki sushi at home. And my favorite part of the miso soup we’d get on our trips to San Francisco’s Japantown was the chewy, slippery pieces of wakame that I’d slurp down with rich, salty umami broth and tiny cubes of tofu.
SFGate

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CAZ080-172300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Light winds. becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds. 5 to 10...
Rodeo, CAKQED

Nature is Stressful, Bruh

Among all my other work, I haven’t sat down and written a column in nearly a month. Writing droughts are natural, and I'm in the thick of one. Leads for potential stories are piled up in my inbox. Anxiety is kicking my ass. Plus I’ve got this back pain that’s causing my left arm to go numb when I sit down. An inflamed muscle is putting pressure on a nerve near my neck, the doctor and chiropractor both tell me; likely a byproduct of bad posture and built-up stress.
OnlyInYourState

Spend A Relaxing Day Floating Down The Truckee River In Northern California For A Family-Friendly Adventure

What’s your favorite way to cool off when the temperatures start to soar? Beach days are great and nothing beats a dip in a lake, river, or swimming pool, but we’re here to show you a way that you can keep cool while also making unforgettable memories. The Truckee River is a river in Northern California that’s especially treasured for its recreational opportunities. Located nearby is an adventure company that has made it their mission to make floating down the Truckee’s relaxing waters as easy as possible, and we think they do a great job. Check out this family-friendly float trip for a unique and fun outing!
Shasta, CAactionnewsnow.com

Burning suspended in Shasta and Trinity Counties as fire danger escalates

SHASTA AND TRINITY COUNTIES, Calif. – An increase in fire danger posed by dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in Northern California has led to an announcement by CAL FIRE that all burn permits will be suspended on Monday, May 17, 2021, for outdoor and residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Shasta and Eastern Trinity Counties.
Vallejo, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Camp Fire Golden Empire hikes on for happy campers

COVID-19’s impact on American families is still being calculated, as well as its impact on children who spent a year away from school, their peers, and even the great outdoors. That’s why this year, the idea of summer camp has sugar plums and s’mores dancing through the heads of children...
kubaradio.com

SACRAMENTO REGION WATER USAGE CUTBACK REQUESTED

Local water experts are asking Sacramento area residents to cut back on water usage. The Sacramento Regional Water Authority released a statement yesterday, asking everyone in the region to scale back water usage by ten-percent, hoping to avoid mandates. This comes just days after Governor Newsom declared that most of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

The future of recreation, tourism at Lake Tahoe

Although Lake Tahoe’s economy has facets — like building trades, health care, education, and a growing number of gig and remote workers, to name a few — the foundation of our region’s $5 billion economy is undeniably tourism. Equally apparent is that visitation is impacting Tahoe’s environment and our communities.