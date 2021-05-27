Storm Tracker Forecast: Pleasant Thursday but severe heat is ahead
A welcome dip in temperatures is on the way for us today, and you're probably going to want to take advantage of the mild conditions while they last. Low pressure tracking into the Pacific Northwest is bringing the modest drop in our high temperatures today, but any chance for showers will get hung up along our coast or stay to our north as high pressure lingers off the California coast. Thin clouds are already tracking into northern California this morning, and most of our region will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Temperatures are starting out very warm Thursday morning. We're in the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, and in the 30's to 40's in our mountain zoned for the start of the day. Winds are expected to be out of the south to around 10mph this afternoon, and we could have gusts up to around 20mph. Humidity will stay higher, winds will be modest, and high temperatures will be slightly cooler today. This will keep our fire danger in the moderate range for your Thursday. High temperatures are projected to end up in the mid 80's to lower 90's in the valley, lower 70's to lower 80's in the foothills, and 60's to mid 70's in our mountain areas Thursday afternoon.