Conservative MP has been urged to resign over “extremist” remarks he made about Travellers in a Commons committee – with leading charities accusing him of “hate speech”.Lee Anderson suggested some of the Travellers seen in his Ashfield constituency were thieves who would steal “your lawnmower and half of your tools” during a debate on Thursday.The Tory MP said: “The Gypsy encampments that we are talking about in places such as Ashfield are not the traditional, old-fashioned Gypsies sat there playing the mandolin, flogging lucky heather and telling fortunes.“The Travellers I am talking about are more likely to be seen leaving...