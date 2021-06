Alabama forward James Rojas is reported to have torn his ACL on Saturday. This comes as a devastating blow for the senior out of Jamestown, N.Y, who tore his ACL two years ago and was forced to miss the entire 2019-2020 season. It is unconfirmed if the injury is on the same leg as the last time, but nonetheless it is still a major blow for the Crimson Tide who were looking for Rojas to take a major leap this season.