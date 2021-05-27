MONTE COOK GAMES REVEALS 672-PAGE 'PTOLUS' CAMPAIGN SETTING BOOK

There’s something comforting about standing in the surf on a beach when your feet sink ankle-deep in the sand and the waves roll in and the saltwater splashes up to your knees. There’s something mysterious about the vast unknown of the sea, how terrifyingly deep it is, and the strange things that lurk beneath the surface. There’s something thrilling about the waves, how they can softly lap against the shore or violently crash against it, how they can gently rock a boat or toss it about depending on their mood.