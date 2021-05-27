Cancel
MONTE COOK GAMES REVEALS 672-PAGE 'PTOLUS' CAMPAIGN SETTING BOOK

ICV2
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonte Cook Games revealed Ptolus: Monte Cook's City by the Spire, a new editon of the original 3E campaign setting book, which will hit retail in June. This campaign setting was originally released for 3E by White Wolf in 2005 as a 700-page FC book with an accompanying CD of PDFs (see "'Ptolus,' The Most Deluxe Campaign Setting Ever"). It revolves around Ptolus, a city shrouded in mystery. The city is identified by its impossibly tall spire that reaches into the clouds. However, the opulant spire's shadow hides an endless network of dungeons beneath its storied city streets.

icv2.com
