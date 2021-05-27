Cancel
ASOS customers mock jeans that come with a zip down the rear

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
A pair of jeans with a zip down the back have left ASOS customers utterly bemused.

Crafted in light blue denim , the skinny-fit jeans have a zip that goes all the way from the front closure, through the legs, up the backside and to the belt line on the back .

The jeans were first noticed earlier this week when a picture of them was posted by “asbos_asos”, an Instagram account that documents the fashion retailers most “what were you thinking” moments.

The post has already garnered hundreds of comments with fans laughing at the design. “Oh my god,” one shocked user wrote. “What were they thinking?” a second asked.

But, as another pointed out, jeans with rear zips are not a new phenomenon. “Wore these in the early 80s. Brand was ‘Fancy Ass’,” one person said.

Though they have been mocked online, the jeans are currently sold out, suggesting they were a popular choice amongst customers.

It’s not the first time an online retailer has been trolled for an unconventional denim design.

In February, customers of Shein ridiculed the fast-fashion retailer for selling a pair of jeans with a massive gap at the front.

While the straight-leg pair look normal from the back, a large portion of the front from the waist down to the crotch is missing, leaving the entire intimate area exposed.

“Facebook just promoted these pants to me. They’re called “high waist cut out straight leg jeans“ WHY SHEIN JUST WHY,” one confused user wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Shein is taking cut-out jeans to a whole other level.”

Shein told The Daily Mail that the design was inspired by cowboy chaps, which protect their legs from scrapes and other injuries. They are traditionally worn over jeans.

The jeans, which retailed for £19.99, are currently out of stock.

