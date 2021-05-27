Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka has every right to boycott press conferences – she’s making a crucial point about mental health

By Independent TV
The Independent
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese tennis champion Naomi Osaka has announced that she won’t be taking questions from members of the press at this year’s French Open due to the burden that news conferences place on the mental health of players. On Wednesday, Osaka tweeted: “I’m writing this to say I’m not going to...

www.independent.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Press Conferences#Mental Illness#Health Issues#Professional Athletes#Japanese#News Conferences#Highlight Issues#Mental Ill Health#Media Questions#Silence#Healthy Boundaries#Personal Life#People#Feeling#Distress#Employers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Patrick McEnroe and Billie Jean King tell Naomi Osaka, 23, it's part of her job to speak to the press and without the media 'no one would know who they are' - as she doubles down on boycotting journalists to 'protect her mental health'

Tennis veterans Patrick McEnroe and Billie Jean King weighed into the row over Naomi Osaka's decision to boycott the press at the French Open, saying it's part of her job to speak to the press as the highest paid female athlete ever, even if it makes her uncomfortable. The row...
TennisPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'Sidelined' Author's Take On Naomi Osaka's Media Boycott

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with sports journalist Julie DiCaro about Naomi Osaka's decision to avoid the French Open's media availability. The 2021 French Open begins tomorrow, but one tennis star has already made headlines for something she will not do at the event. Naomi Osaka, the No. 2 women's player in the world, announced this week that she will not be participating in media interviews at the Grand Slam event. She explained her reasoning in a lengthy statement on Twitter, saying, in part, quote, "I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes' mental health, and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds. And I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."
TennisMiami Herald

Sponsors hail Naomi Osaka’s ‘courage’ on mental health

A few years ago, a star athlete dropping out of a major tennis tournament over mental health issues might have been seen as a sign of weakness. Today, at least for Naomi Osaka's corporate sponsors, it is being hailed as refreshingly honest. That would explain why so many of them...
Tennishotnewhiphop.com

Will Smith Tells Naomi Osaka "You Are Right" In Wake Of Mental Health Discussions

Following Piers Morgan's unfounded attack on Naomi Osaka, several celebrities, as well as tens of thousands of social media users, have been using their platforms to commend the tennis star. We've previously reported on Osaka first choosing not to sit down with reporters at the French Open because she felt as if it was detrimental to her mental health. After she was fined $15K for skipping the press junket, worldwide controversy erupted and soon, she returned to share that she would be pulling out of the French Open altogether.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

French Open should have told Naomi Osaka to STAY at home if she wants to boycott the media and 'protect her mental health' says Fox Sports' Rob Parker

Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 after she skipped the news conference for 'mental health' reasons following her first-round victory at the French Open on Sunday. The star was blasted by sports reporters including Fox Sports Radio host Rob Parker who said the French Open should just tell Osaka not to show up for the tournament if she could not face answering questions.
Tennistheshadowleague.com

Naomi Osaka Calls Her Own Shots & She’s Earned The Right

Tennis star Naomi Osaka said she’s withdrawing from the French Open after previously announcing she would be skipping press conferences — a move she called necessary for her mental health that resulted in a $15,000 fine. Her decision sparked conversations about the responsibility of athletes to make themselves available to...
TennisAOL Corp

Naomi Osaka fined $15,000 for media boycott, warned about escalating consequences

The French Open, plus the three other Grand Slam tournaments, issued a joint statement Sunday announcing that world No. 2 Naomi Osaka has been fined $15,000 for skipping her media obligations following her Round 1 win against Patricia Maria Țig at Roland-Garros. Osaka was also warned about the consequences of continuing to skip media sessions, which could be a whole lot worse than a $15,000 fine.
Mental HealthWNBA.com

McBride Applauds Naomi Osaka’s Decision To Prioritize Mental Health

Kayla McBride can relate to Naomi Osaka. The Minnesota Lynx guard detailed her fight with anxiety last summer via The Players’ Tribune, and continues to prioritize her mental health on a daily basis. Knowing Osaka’s struggle, McBride has a familiar empathy toward the world’s No. 2-ranked tennis star’s decision to withdraw from the French Open due to anxiety and depression earlier this week.
Tennischicagocrusader.com

What Naomi Osaka can teach women, especially Black women about mental health

Many Black women can relate to the challenges facing professional Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka and the backlash she experienced after withdrawing from the French Open to prioritize her mental health, says Northwestern Medicine psychologist Inger Burnett-Ziegler. “Naomi Osaka’s complaint of being asked repetitive questions that lead to self-doubt is...