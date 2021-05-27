Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Madoi Shiroki no Kamikakushi

Gamespot
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Madoi Shiroki no Kamikakushi, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.

www.gamespot.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
Related
Astronomycreators.com

Full Fire Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Protect the activities you love so you can keep on loving them. Helpful tactics: Be selective in choosing your activity partners, and spend only the amount of money you can afford. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's only human to assume that others have a similar interior...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Princess Anne dazzles in form-fitting pencil skirt and the classiest of accessories

Princess Anne looked incredible on Tuesday morning as she headed to the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire, to commemorate the centenary of the Wrens. Looking as stylish and as poised as ever, the Queen's daughter stunned onlookers in a fabulous navy blue pencil skirt, which she teamed with a smart jacket, black boots and a delightful silk neck-tie. With her hair piled high in a lovely bouffant style, she looked amazing for the special event.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Broke into a Bar

Today's joke is about a man who visited a bar he regularly drank at. However, this time, he was broke but thought he would push his luck. One day, a man who was a habitue of a bar rushed through the doors and requested them to give him three shots as fast as possible. He seemed to be out of breath and was very distraught.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

A notorious ‘Karen’ got shamed by onlookers after being recognised in the street

A “Karen” who went viral last month after she called the police on two Black women has been shamed by onlookers who recognised her in the street.In the original incident, TikToker Alana Lambert uploaded multiple parts explaining how the woman accused her and her friend of threatening to “beat” her after she refused to return a dropped charger in Central Park, New York.The situation escalated when the woman in question decided to call the police, accusing the other women of “threatening” her, and admitting to being racist.“I pick my race over any race, what’s your problem,” the woman says.Over 2.6m...