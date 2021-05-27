Cancel
Amazon has launched a new hub for smaller fashion labels: Here’s what to shop from Temperley London and more

By Louise Whitbread
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdlG2_0aDIllfi00

While Amazon is often our first port of call for vacuum cleaners , Bluetooth speakers and kids’ toys , you may not consider it somewhere to pick up some new threads.

But that is starting to change as the online retailer expands its fashion offering. First it launched Amazon Wardrobe , exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers, which allows customers to “try before they buy” and order up to six items with no upfront cost or delivery charge.

Now we’re seeing the launch of Amazon Fashion’s Local Label Hub, a digital store supporting small- and medium-sized fashion companies along with independent and local designers.

From tailoring to accessories, you can expect to find Les Girls Les Boys, The Cotton London, Temperley London, Kat Maconie and Rachel Jackson London across menswear and womenswear.

It’s a win-win situation, as you’ll be able to enjoy shopping for investment pieces and fun additions to your summer wardrobe while taking advantage of the convenient and speedy delivery times that Amazon is known for.

Read more:

Here we’ve curated a shopping edit of our favourite pieces in the Local Label Hub that are available now, from statement heels to colourful clutch bags.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Rachel Jackon art deco initial necklace gold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLED8_0aDIllfi00

We love this long necklace from Rachel Jackson that can be customised with your own initials or that of a loved one, making it a great gift idea too. Made from 22-carat gold-plated sterling silver, it’s a piece that will easily match with the rest of your wardrobe to become an everyday staple.

Buy now £57.95, Amazon.co.uk

Kat Maconie ines high heel sandal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSE3x_0aDIllfi00

Step out in style this year in these heeled mules made from 100 per cent leather. Known for its eclectic designs, Kat Maconie pieces typically have a playful theme and this pair is a fun take on the popular mule trend. Adding an extra formal touch to summer dresses and evening dos, now’s the perfect time to treat yourself.

Buy now £307.00, Amazon.co.uk

Nikita By Niki large gold diamante earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CY69S_0aDIllfi00

Big, bold accessories like these rhinestone earrings are an inexpensive way to finish off a pared-back outfit. To let them do all the talking, tie your hair back or complement messy beach waves and a minimal dress with them. They’ll definitely come in handy for all your upcoming post-lockdown plans.

Buy now £20.00, Amazon.co.uk

Damaged Society oversized scripture sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyGuQ_0aDIllfi00

This vibrant orange jumper is unisex and perfect for working from home or going on a particularly breezy walk. We’ll be styling it with our favourite jeans and trainers for a cosy but comfortable look. Available in sizes small to extra large, it is designed to be oversized so if you want a more snug fit, consider buying a size smaller than usual.

Buy now £30.00, Amazon.co.uk

Kat Maconie yana single chain heel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybvur_0aDIllfi00

This is no ordinary flip flop, this is a Kat Maconie flip flop. Now we’re out of lockdown, we’re keen to have fun dressing up for long-awaited catch-ups with friends, and this pair ticks all our boxes. Bold, bright and with a circular heel, these are both eye-catching and unique.

Buy now £240.00, Amazon.co.uk

Katie Loxton perfect pouch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2om2w7_0aDIllfi00

If you prefer to avoid a bigger handbag, this pretty vegan leather lilac clutch will fit all your post-lockdown essentials, including face coverings, your phone, keys and hand sanitiser. It would also make a compact make-up bag or travel wallet for your next holiday (fingers crossed).

Buy now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

Les Girls Les Boys simple multiway swimsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7Svr_0aDIllfi00

Summer is well on its way, so ensure you’re ready for swimming in the sea or at the pool with this stylish swimsuit. With thin straps and a minimal design, it’s simple but elegant.

Buy now £27.00, Amazon.co.uk

Temperley London crochet print v-neck dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INctp_0aDIllfi00

If you’re looking to invest in a new dress that you can wear to all the weddings that were postponed in 2020, this colourful crochet design from Temperley London is one we’ve got our eye on. It’s made from 100 per cent silk so it’s super soft and if the weather is warm, it will keep you cool.

Buy now £750.00, Amazon.co.uk

Savile Row men's cotton short sleeve shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zazJ_0aDIllfi00

A short-sleeved shirt is essential during the warmer months, and it can always be layered beneath a jumper when it gets colder. This striped design featuring blue and yellow is summery and made with 100 per cent cotton, so it will be easy to iron.

Buy now £30.00, Amazon.co.uk

