Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Moby review, Reprise: Reworked songs are a graceful opportunity to take stock

By Helen Brown
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhVBL_0aDIljuG00

In the decade since he got sober, Moby has reflected on his messy life in two memoirs (2016’s Porcelain and 2019’s Then it Fell Apart ). There’s a documentary ( Moby Doc ) out this month. There’s also this open-hearted new album, Reprise, in which the 55-year-old revisits some of his biggest ambient electronic hits in organic, orchestral format. He’s assembled an eclectic cast of guest vocalists, including 84-year-old outlaw poet Kris Kristofferson, 34-year-old folk-blues virtuoso Amythyst Kiah, and 49-year-old jazz/soul star Gregory Porter. The spread of ages is relevant because this record is likely to cause older fans to catch glimpses of themselves as they were when they first heard these songs.

Recording orchestral versions of pop tracks can often imply the artist carries aspirations of grandeur, but also their mature, humble engagement with the roots of songcraft. We’ve seen Moby as both a narcissist (“Do you know who I am?” he’s admitted he once barked) and also the most unstarry of stars (bussing shifts in his own vegan restaurant). This project is probably a little of both. It’s also very on trend. The classical versions of pop songs by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish were a hugely popular aspect of the Netflix drama Bridgerton , streamed by 63 million households since it was released on Christmas Day last year.

Back when Moby was in his pomp, I knew two people obsessed with his sample-soaked electronica. One worked in an operating theatre where Moby (1992) and Play (1999) were pumped through the room on a loop as the scalpels were passed and blood was suctioned. Another was a travel journalist who used the ambient electronica to help him cope with a fear of flying he developed after 9/11. In both cases, the music seemed to keep them calm through situations requiring focus. The occasions when humanity was required to put itself at the mercy of technology were reflected in the weathered samples of blues singers, kept aloft by electronic beats.

In both cases, Moby’s music enabled my friends to push on while pushing away a clear and present potential for panic. For the same reasons, it helped clubbers coming down from drugs and advertisers sell big-ticket purchases (“don’t worry, it will all be ok!”). If you need evidence of the latter, remember that Play was the first album in history to have every single track licensed for use in an advert.

The original tracks felt as though they were recorded under the adrenalin of artificial lights, but these reworkings are flooded with daylight. It’s as though Moby is opening the curtains after a party, smoothing down the soft furnishings and carefully placing the crockery in the sink. The tracks lose their tension but gain an orderly, classical frame.

As a consequence, the pulse of Play ’s “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad” becomes less urgent and chemically driven, with the synth beats replaced by timpani. It’s slower, more searching and contemplative. Vocals by Apollo Jane stretch out across backing from a gospel choir. I miss the raw, pleading bluesiness of the original Banks Brothers’ sample, but enjoy the smoothly structured strings. On “Natural Blues” (also from Play ), Gregory Porter and Amythyst Kiah weave their strong, rich voices through the warm grains of cello, against the rattle of a more propulsive drum kit. The gorgeous “Porcelain” ( Play again) feels less immersive but more oxygenated by a spacious piano as My Morning Jacket’s Jim James brings the previously submerged vocals up for air.

“Go” opens with a pounding, hand-drummed Latin beat before the cinematic drama swoops in. “Extreme Ways” (from the 2002 album, 18 ) goes beach bonfire folky. The dreamy melody of “God Moving over the Face of the Waters” rises up to meet the fingertips of pianist Vikingur Olafsson. There’s also a dream-like cover of “Heroes” by Moby’s hero, David Bowie. I’m reminded of how, in his memoirs, he sounded happier as the broke kid who spent a whole summer working at a golf course to save up for a copy of Bowie’s Lodger LP than he did when the pair became friends.

After Bowie’s death, Moby now seems to be making elegant sense of all that. This album is unlikely to win him any new fans. But, for the many millions whose lives intersected with the original music , Reprise offers a graceful and nuanced opportunity to take stock.

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Moby
Person
David Bowie
Person
Gregory Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Orchestral Music#Ambient Music#Reprise#Pop Songs#Popular Songs#Cover Songs#Original Stars#Guest Vocals#Banks Brothers#Lodger Lp#Moby Doc#Orchestral Versions#Pop Tracks#Guest Vocalists#Blues Singers#Elegant Sense#Natural Blues#Documentary#Grandeur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesAmerican Songwriter

Moby: A Perfect Life

A silhouette of the grim reaper is visible through the branches. The documentary’s opening scene begins where it ultimately ends, in death, but not literally for its subject, Moby, who is very much alive. Partially existential—with a fixation on his past, packed with all its foibles and destitution, the present sense of intentional ignorance of the outside voices, and Moby’s incessant infatuation with the afterlife—Moby Doc is a mostly first-person account of the most poignant, deprived, euphoric, and just plain odd moments in the musical and personal life of the electronic music pioneer.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Moby shares new music video

“Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad” is from latest album. Moby has shared his new music video for “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad.” The newly reworked track features Apollo Jane on vocals and appears on Moby’s new acclaimed album Reprise on Deutsche Grammophon. Reprise was notably released simultaneously with Moby Doc, a powerful new feature-length documentary, now in theaters in New York and Los Angeles, and on digital platforms across the US including Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.
MoviesPosted by
CNN

Movies: 'Moby Doc'

Rick Damigella talks with the musician and producer about the new documentary on his life and career.
Musicwrir.org

What the Fontaine?!: More LCD Soundsystem (06/11/21)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”. Last Saturday on Cause & Effect I played bands name-dropped in LCD Soundsystem’s song “Losing My Edge”. Tonight at 9pmEDT I’ll play songs in a compare/contrast to LCD’s This Is Happening CD. And much more. Then I’ll be back Saturday 3-5pm to play Pete Shelley, etc on End of the Century. Tune in to both!
MusicHastings Tribune

John Mayer mellows out with ’80s-style soft-rock single

All aboard! John Mayer has arrived at the station — the radio station, that is — with his new single/video, “Last Train Home.”. It’s a cool, soft-rock tune, with a definite mid-’80s vibe, as the Grammy-winning star once again mixes mellow vocal work with some tasty guitar licks. It also...
Musicearmilk.com

Grace Weber takes us all to 'A Beautiful Space' in debut album

LA-based artist and songwriter, Grace Weber, has had many dominos fall leading to her debut album, A Beautiful Space. The 12-track project also features an ensemble of guest appearances from Chance the Rapper, Westside Boogie, and Nico Segal and production from The Social Experiment (Nate Fox, Nico Segal and Peter CottonTale).
Musicrnbcincy.com

10 Unforgettable R&B Cover Songs From Black Singers

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We are so happy to be celebrating Black Music Month here at Black America Web, allowing us the chance to celebrate Black music in various ways throughout the month of June. Our latest editorial is all about R&B cover songs,...
Celebritiesirvinetimes.com

Lorde: Jack Antonoff is an ‘incredible collaborator’

Lorde has labelled Jack Antonoff an “incredible collaborator” after working with the singer on her new album. The musician, who is from New Zealand, has surprised fans with the release of her new single Solar Power, which was co-written by Antonoff. She told Apple Music she approached him with a...
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Album Review: Rostam – Changephobia

Careers don’t come much more impressive, or arguably have less of a need for recapping, than Rostam’s. A founding member of Vampire Weekend, since producing their first three albums he’s gone on to link up with the likes of HAIM, Frank Ocean and Charli XCX, has done soundtrack work for both TV and film, even trying a little theatre whilst remaining very much collaboration friendly. Days off, it seems, have been somebody else’s problem.
Musicbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

London rockers Wolf Alice claim first number one album

Wolf Alice have topped the charts with their third album Blue Weekend, dethroning Sour by Olivia Rodrigo. The London-formed rockers reached number two with both their 2015 debut My Love Is Cool and their Mercury Prize-winning 2017 follow-up Visions Of A Life. Blue Weekend, which earned rave reviews, secured 36,000...
Rock Musicwhathifi.com

18 songs that sound their best on vinyl

There are some songs that just sound better on vinyl. Sometimes it's that imperfection that's needed to bring a track to life. This is a selection of our favourite tracks to really illustrate the point. What do you think of our choices? Let us know the songs you'd include in...
Musicmxdwn.com

Clairo Announces New Album Sling for July 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Blouse”

Indie pop artist Clairo has announced her new album Sling along with her debut single, “Blouse” which she performed live on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The album is set to release on July 16, 2021. The album is co-produced by Grammy award-winning Jack Antonoff, who is well known for collaborating and producing with other pop stars such on Taylor Swift’s albums, Lorde’s Melodrama, St. Vincent’s Masseduction and Daddy’s Home, and a handful of Lana Del Rey’s albums.
Musicloudersound.com

Limp Bizkit’s Break Stuff reworked as a classic Misfits song is internet gold

Truthfully, there are very few songs which couldn’t be improved by the addition of vocals from Glenn Danzig in his prime, but today we raise our red baseball caps to whichever internet wag decided that re-imagining Limp Bizkit’s jock-rock temper tantrum Break Stuff in the style of classic Misfits would be a productive and valuable use of his or her short time here on earth.
MusicMacomb Daily

New Music: Maroon 5, Migos, Mammoth WVH, Jesse Palter, more...

Checking out this week's new music releases... Garbage, "No Gods No Masters" (Stunvolume/Infectious Music): The quartet sounds as potent as ever on its first new album in five years, taking on issues such as sexism, racism, capitalism and more. Maroon 5, "Jordi" (222/Interscope): The band pays tribute to its late...
Musicmaroonweekly.com

Album Review: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour”

Some people remember highschool as a time of fun and freedom, hanging with friends without a care in the world. The rest of us remember a time of heartache, emotional struggles and/or overwhelming helplessness. And this latter experience is what Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “Sour” is all about. Working off...
Musicriffmagazine.com

REVIEW: ShitKid squeezes out every last song on ‘Sort Stjerne!’

Perhaps you’ve never heard of ShitKid, and if not, you’re finding out too late, since the release of their newest album, Sort Stjerne! (translated from Swedish to Dark Star!), is their last. The double album is a collection of 22 unreleased tracks by artist Åsa Söderqvist, ranging through phases of lo-fi to synth-pop to garage rock, from recordings made in her car to ones produced in a “real studio.”
Musiclatestnewspost.com

Lorde Returns As Something Unfamiliar, But Just as Riveting, on ‘Solar Power’: Song Review

The Lorde we’re acquainting ourselves with this time around has found peace in the natural world. After leading 2017’s Melodrama with “Green Light,” a purge of feelings that raced through tempos and accusations, Lorde’s new single “Solar Power” is a playful splash of salt water onto our faces in time for the summer. With Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers providing backing vocals and Jack Antonoff playing bass and electric guitar (along with co-producing and co-writing, as he did on the majority of Melodrama), Lorde has gathered her friends and shown them her newfound euphoria, first in an intimate acoustic format, then in a swaying sing-along when the drums kick in with a minute to spare.
ShoppingConnecticut Post

Record Store Day 2021's Most Wanted: Elton John, Tom Petty, Prince, Ariana Grande and More

By our count, just slightly under 250 exclusive titles are on deck in the U.S. for the June 12 kickoff, out of a total of 420 that will have come out by the time the second drop comes around July 17. (If you already make a checklist of which albums were coming out on which dates when things were first announced, recheck it, as a few titles may have shifted in flight. You can find the full list of releases here, and a list of participating stores here.)
Musictheartsdesk.com

Album: Joan Armatrading - Consequences

“I think it’s possible to be yourself and get on in pop music”, she has said. So she has proved. Kate Bush was probably the most original of the women who emerged from Britain in the 1970s, but Armatrading was a trailblazer, and I much prefer the rich mahogany sound of her voice to Bush’s. She's a classy songwriter. Who can forget the power of “Down to Zero” and “Love and Affection” with its declarative opening line – “I’m not in love, but I’m open to persuasion” – and sax solo. Two timeless tracks from her third album, the distinctive timbre of her deep voice accompanied by the percussive sound of her Ovation guitar. The most pleasurable of earworms. I remember seeing her at Blackbushe in 1978, the only woman on the bill headlined by Bob Dylan.