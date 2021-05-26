Red States vs Blue States, Part II

Yes, I can vote that way, and I do. The problem is so does my neighbor, who sits at home watching Fox news 24-7 because she is on disability and yet rants against others receiving unemployment and other "handouts", believes that Biden stole the election through a widespread conspiracy of voter fraud, only supports the most extreme pro-life candidates because her pastor convinced her it's a sin to do otherwise, is up in arms because "The Gays" are trying to destroy high school sports (even though she has no kids or grandkids of her own), and is absolutely convinced that the Democratic party is a front for a devil-worshiping cult of pedophiles whose top goals are to destroy America, seize all the guns, and take away our Chickfila sauce.