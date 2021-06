So I was a day or two early on my Pacers’ burial from the playoff race social media takes. The Pacers stunned the Hornets on Tuesday night with an incredibly easy win, despite the absence of Caris LeVert. The Wizards had something else in mind on Thursday night when they destroyed the short-handed Pacers from the get-go, taking an easy 142-115 win on Thursday that wasn’t as close as the score might indicate. A healthy Pacers’ team might have put up a different fight this season, but then again, they may not have even been in the same situation if Myles Turner, Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis hadn’t had serious injuries to deal with this season.