Warriors' Early 2021 NBA Free-Agent Big Board

The most important NBA offseason in Golden State Warriors history is here. OK, maybe that sounds hyperbolic—and maybe it is hyperbolic. Then again, maybe it's not. The Warriors constructed basketball's most recent dynasty and continue to employ several of its principal players. That list includes Stephen Curry, who just won a scoring title and secured a top-three finish in MVP voting, and Draymond Green, a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. Sharpshooter Klay Thompson is in the mix too, yet his impact is to be determined since he lost the past two seasons to major leg injuries.