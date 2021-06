The 2021 NBA playoffs continue this Tuesday with a trio of first-round games. First up, the Nets try to wrap up their series at home against the Celtics at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET) on TNT. This will be followed by the Trail Blazers heading to Denver to take on the Nuggets at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) on NBA TV, with the evening's finale featuring the Lakers and Suns from Phoenix at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) on TNT.