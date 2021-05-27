Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

WMO report: Global temperature could exceed key climate target within 5 years

By Don Johnson
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcBMb_0aDIkqjU00
The sun rises behind One World Trade Center and the Manhattan skyline in New York City on January 17, as seen from West Orange, N.J. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- According to a new climate outlook Thursday, there's a good chance that average global temperatures will exceed limits set by the Paris climate agreement sometime within the next five years.

The World Meteorological Organization forecast noted a 40% chance that the world's average surface temperature could temporarily fluctuate to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit higher than pre-industrial levels in one of the next five years -- which would be above the limit set in the Paris agreement.

The WMO predicted last year that chance was 20%.

The goal of the Paris agreement is to keep the annual rise in global temperature to below 3.6 degrees above pre-industrial levels. It seeks to limit the increase to 2.7 degrees.

The WMO report also said there's a 90% likelihood that at least one year between now and 2025 will be the warmest ever recorded. To date, the record-holder is 2016.

"These are more than just statistics," WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

"Increasing temperatures mean more melting ice, higher sea levels, more heatwaves and other extreme weather, and greater impacts on food security, health, the environment and sustainable development."

Taalas said the new study shows that global temperatures are "getting measurably and inexorably closer" to the lower end of the Paris target.

"It is yet another wake-up call that the world needs to fast-track commitments to slash greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality."

Taalas said technological advances have made it possible to track greenhouse gas emissions back to their sources as a means of targeting reduction efforts.

The global average temperature in 2020 was 2.2 degrees above the pre-industrial baseline, according to the WMO's State of the Global Climate report in April. The report also said COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns failed to slow the drivers of climate change.

That report highlighted accelerations in climate change indicators like rising sea levels, melting sea ice and extreme weather and noted worsening impacts on socioeconomic development.

The WMO said the greater likelihood of reaching the 2.7-degree target is primarily due to forecasters using improved temperature data to estimate the baseline -- and not sudden changes in climate indicators.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
124K+
Followers
33K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wmo#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Global Emissions#Emissions Reduction#Wmo Report#Climate Change Indicators#Climate Indicators#Increasing Temperatures#Pre Industrial Levels#Sea Levels#Fahrenheit#Reduction Efforts#Forecasters#Extreme Weather#Impacts#Sustainable Development#Outlook#Surface#Carbon Neutrality#Socioeconomic Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Leading Scientists Warn Of Global Impacts As Antarctic Nears Tipping Points

PARIS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As governments convene for the annual Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM), an Expert Working Group of leading Antarctic scientists warns that climate change is pushing this remote polar region, which connects all our ocean basins and keeps our planet habitable, towards numerous tipping points with global ramifications for humanity and biodiversity.
Environmentmilwaukeesun.com

Climate change leads to higher chance of floods

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): During a recent study, climate experts at the Newcastle University found that, without urgent action, climate change will continue to cause an increase in the intensity of extreme rainfall that might lead to severe flooding. An international research team has concluded that increases in extreme...