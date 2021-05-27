Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.www.modernreaders.com