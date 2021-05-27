Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 14th.