Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
