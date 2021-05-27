School duo win ABP’s Youth Challenge awards

Each winning high school and college-level educator awarded cash and technology prizes valued at $5,500 for their creative use of data-collection technology. BEAVERTON, Oregon, May 18, 2021 — In what has been an extremely challenging year for educators nationwide, many educators have worked hard to engage students in hands-on science activities under unusual circumstances. Four of these educators are being honored with the 2021 Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards from Vernier Software & Technology and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA). Chosen by a panel of NSTA-appointed experts, this year’s winning educators—three high school teachers and one college professor—demonstrated how they innovatively use data-collection technology to engage students in science and STEM learning.