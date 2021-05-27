Heinz Offering $25k ‘Dream Job’ to Hudson Valley Burger Lovers

A cousin to quiche, this classic tart recipe uses the best seasonal ingredients found in the Hudson Valley. Leeks are members of the onion family, chubby relatives of chives and scallions, with a mild, sweet flavor. Who doesn’t like leek and potato soup? When you’re buying leeks, choose straight, firm ones; those with bulbous ends will probably be woody inside. Use the white and pale green parts and save the dark green leaves for stock. Split them lengthways and wash them carefully under cold, running water — they’re often gritty inside. You can use leeks in any dish in which you’d use an onion or shallot. They add a bright flavor to soups and stews. Tarte aux Poireaux is just French for leek tart. If you want to jazz it up, you can add herbs or wild mushrooms or ribbons of Swiss chard.