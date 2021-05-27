Cancel
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.04

By Suzanne Cooper
 18 days ago

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.38. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 81,782 shares trading hands.

