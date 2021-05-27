Cancel
Romney: Republicans who block Jan. 6 commission will be against 'truth'

By Celine Castronuovo
The Hill
The Hill
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Wednesday argued that Republican lawmakers who vote against a bill to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack could be seen as “not wanting to let the truth come out.”

Romney, one of just two GOP senators who have came out in support of the House-passed bill expected to be brought before the Senate this week, told CNN that Republicans’ vote on the measure could have profound effects for how voters look at the party.

"I think the perception is on the part of the public that the January 6 Commission just trying to get to the truth of what happened, and that Republicans would be seen as not wanting to let the truth come out," the senator said.

"I don't believe that's what's the motivation but I think that's the perception,” added Romney, who earlier this year was one of seven GOP senators to vote to convict former President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 mob.

Romney and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who also voted to convict Trump, support the House bill, but it is expected to fall short of the 10 Republican senators needed to overcome a filibuster.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said that she would vote in favor of opening debate on the bill so she can propose an amendment making changes to the legislation, an aide confirmed to The Hill Wednesday.

Collins had told reporters earlier Wednesday, “I want to see a commission.... There are a lot of unanswered questions, and I'm working very hard to secure Republican votes for a commission.”

The Maine senator specifically plans on addressing GOP concerns on provisions of the bill that would allow Democrats to hire all commission staff and that would stretch the commission into 2022.

The majority of the Senate GOP has opposed the commission, arguing that it would be a deeply partisan and unnecessary probe and that standing committees can look at Jan. 6.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) accused the House proposal of being “slanted and unbalanced.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is expected to bring the legislation for debate in the Senate as early as Thursday, slammed Republicans, arguing they've changed their stories for why they oppose the bill.

“What’s really going on here? Why the various shifting reasons? ... It seems the real reason has nothing to do with the structure of the commission, nothing to do with the details of the bill. It all has to do with politics,” he argued.

