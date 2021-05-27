Alpha Token (A) Price Hits $0.0203 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 517.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Alpha Token has traded up 476.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $704,527.52 and approximately $27.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.