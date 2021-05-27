Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Alpha Token (A) Price Hits $0.0203 on Major Exchanges

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 517.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Alpha Token has traded up 476.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $704,527.52 and approximately $27.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Computer#Investors#Hits#Alpha Token Lrb#Usdt#Btc#Dot#Ksm#Alpha Token#T Me Alpha Token#Changelly#Ethereum Or Bitcoin#Alpha Token Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat#Icp#Major Exchanges#Currency#Buying#Xrp#Internet Computer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $12.20 on Major Exchanges

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00056360 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00164857 BTC. Egoras...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CaixaPay One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $636,483.22 and $28,063.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Oraichain Token Price Reaches $8.41 on Exchanges (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $13.11 million and $394,205.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for $8.41 or 0.00021589 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $169.44 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $169.44 or 0.00434410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and $670.00 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketscom-unik.info

Kuai Token Price Hits $0.13 (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $27.43 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $292,731.00

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $292,731.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carry Market Capitalization Reaches $58.67 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Carry has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $58.67 million and $1.79 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Kangal (KANGAL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Kangal has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kangal has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $12,126.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kangal coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

THEKEY 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $80,344.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $80,344.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $342.18 on Major Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Mixin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $191.89 million and $12,054.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for approximately $342.18 or 0.00880044 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Cap Reaches $18.11 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $18.11 million and approximately $28,055.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Ycash (YEC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $44,639.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

STEM CELL COIN Price Hits $0.0393 on Major Exchanges (SCC)

STEM CELL COIN (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, STEM CELL COIN has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One STEM CELL COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. STEM CELL COIN has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and $37,383.00 worth of STEM CELL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EchoLink (EKO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $215,500.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $215,500.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HyperExchange Hits Market Cap of $455,457.16 (HX)

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002233 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00055729 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00162473 BTC. Egoras...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Internxt 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $207,375.00 (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Internxt coin can currently be bought for $4.26 or 0.00010894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internxt has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Internxt has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $207,375.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

TCASH (TCASH) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. TCASH has a total market cap of $225,900.39 and $4,870.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TCASH has traded up 106.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Ryo Currency Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $2,104.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.