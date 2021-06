Among the advantages of Brexit that were championed by its proponents was that independent bilateral trade deals could be struck with non-EU countries. Many of the agreements entered into when the UK was a member have been “rolled over” but a lot of major economies do not have a free trade deal with the EU. One is Australia and talks are well advanced to reach an agreement ahead of the G7 summit in June. The problem is that removing tariffs will expose sectors of the economy to greater competition, notably agriculture. Farming representatives have called this prospect a “betrayal” of promises made by ministers.