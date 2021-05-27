Cancel
Yakima County, WA

Health Officer Refuses Recommendation To Drop Mask For Kids

By Lance Tormey
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yakima's interim health officer has refused a recommendation by the Yakima Board of Health that masks not be worn by children in Yakima County. County Commissioner Amanda McKinney made the recommendation at the meeting this week only to have Dr. Larry Jecha say he wouldn't recommend the change which he says goes against the state mandate that kids continue to mask up.

Stolen Guns Causing Big Problems in City of Yakima

Stolen guns are a big problem in the city of Yakima say police. The Yakima Police Department has created a video on social media and are asking for your help to cut serious crime by locking up your firearms. Detective Nate Henyan says 50% of all guns stolen in Yakima come from vehicle prowls. He says the guns are then used on the street in many serious crimes including murder. The department is asking Yakima residents to partner with them and helping to curb that serious crime by locking up your firearms when they're in your vehicle. Henyan says sometimes people will place a gun under a seat or in an unlocked glove compartment if they can't carry a weapon where they are going. He says that's how thieves get the guns. Henyan says if you find yourself in this situation always lock your firearm in the glove box or install a lock box or gun safe in your vehicle. Police say by doing that you can partner with the police department and help them curb serious gun crimes in Yakima. Vehicle lock boxes are available at area gun stores.
Summer Auto Theft Still a Big Problem in Yakima

Lock your car doors. Do everything you can to stop thieves from stealing your car. That's an ongoing message from Yakima police. Stolen vehicles are a big problem in the city of Yakima with hundreds of vehicles stolen every year in a variety of ways and a variety of neighborhoods. Police say on average Yakima sees upwards of 500 to 600 cars stolen every year. Last year.
6 Secrets Only Yakima Valley-ians Know

There are many hidden secrets of the Yakima Valley locked up within the annals of locals' minds. The first secret that only people from here know is how to pronounce the names of certain cities. You learn about those right away when you move here or when you visit. For example, you will learn how to say the town name, Naches (natt-cheese) or Yakima "Yakkem-muh".
Summit Thrift Now Hoping for June 1 Opening

Yakima Union Gospel Mission officials continue to work to open a new store called Summit Thrift. It's the new Yakima Union Gospel Mission thrift store that was supposed to open on May 1 but there's been a delay. Mission Director Mike Johnson says they're now planning for a June 1 opening. He says the problem and the reason for the delay in opening is the work needed to remove asbestos from floor tiles in the former Rite Aid store at 56th and Summitview.
Ain’t No Party Like a Town of Naches Is Turning 100 Party

It only happens once a lifetime in a place with unmatched natural geographic beauty, so let's celebrate it with a big party. Even the locals were excited about the upcoming 100-year celebration of the town of Naches on Friday, May 21. I saw quite a few excited comments about it in the Gleed/Naches Neighborhood and Community Group.
Filing Week Underway In Yakima County

Making it official. That's what a lot of potential future politicians are doing this week. It's candidate filing week in the state of Washington. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says filing is free for some but most will have to pay a fee. He says anyone running for a full time position will pay a filing fee that's equal to one percent of the salary.
Vaccines in Yakima County available for everyone 12 and up

Vaccine eligibility in Yakima County has expanded to young people 12 years and older. Earlier this week, emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was extended to those ages 12-15 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Both U.S. and state officials then recommended that the vaccine be made available, and on Thursday the Yakima Health District expanded the availability of Pfizer doses to kids age 12-15.
Free vaccine clinics planned Sunday, Monday in the Yakima Valley

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned Sunday and Monday in the Yakima Valley. Appointments are not required at the following locations:. • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 5606 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima. • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Granger High School, 315 Mentzer Ave....
Solving homeless issues in Yakima: Work defining new Care Campus to begin this fall

This fall could mark the most visible movement on a long-awaited project aimed at helping get the homeless off the streets — the Yakima County Care Campus. Service providers and criminal justice officials will begin gathering this fall to define the operation of the Care Campus, a proposed hub for medical, mental health and substance abuse service planned for the underused Pacific Avenue jail near the Yakima fairgrounds.
Opinion: Easing of COVID guidelines proves science was right

After more than a year of howling like 3-year-olds, maybe some people will finally see that what the experts have been saying all along was right. The government’s rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine developed and delivered — a push that began under President Trump and accelerated dramatically under President Biden — is working.
Ag groups ask Inslee to ease emergency rules on farmworker housing

YAKIMA — Two agricultural groups will appeal to Gov. Jay Inslee to repeal or loosen up emergency rules for farmworker housing. Earlier this month, the state Department of Health and Department of Labor & Industries revised emergency rules to replace a version that was about to expire. The current version of the emergency rules will remain in place until September unless the state acts sooner.
Yakima Health District now allowing Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15

YAKIMA, WA - The Washington State Department of Health announced that it would expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to individuals 12 to 15 years of age. Previously, the Food and Drug Administration had authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Following this authorization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the Western States Scientific Safety Workgroup recommended that the Pfizer vaccine be made available to this age group immediately.
Yakima County prosecutor says no-bail holds are 'a powerful tool' that could be used in future cases

For the past five years, Yakima County has worked to reserve bail for people who pose a greater threat to the public than other offenders in its pretrial program. But recently, for the first time, a Yakima County Superior Court judge used an 11-year-old law to grant a prosecution request to hold a suspect in a homicide without bail. And Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said it’s a move the county may use again with suspects they feel are too dangerous even for bail in the million-dollar range.
Governor Says Vaccinated? Ditch The Mask

Washington Governor Jay Inslee says he wants to fully reopen the state's economy on June 30. The democratic governor held a press conference on Thursday in which he released his plan. Inslee says starting May 18 all counties will be in Phase-3 of the state's reopening plan. While a full reopening is set for June 30 Yakima health officials say that could happen earlier if 70% or more of individuals in Washington State over 16 years of age get the vaccine.
Yakima County reports 17 more COVID cases, no new deaths Friday

The Yakima Health District reported 17 additional coronavirus cases Friday, with no new deaths. The county’s total is 30,813 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 423. Seven people were hospitalized Friday, with none intubated. As of Friday, 29,219 people have recovered. Reopening. Yakima County is in Phase 3 of...
Saturday Soapbox: Don't let fear guide COVID-19 vaccine decisions

As a Yakima-area health care professional, I’m concerned about low local vaccination rates and I’ve wondered what information I could provide to make people more comfortable receiving it. (In the interest of full disclosure, I have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.) Of the 175,000 adults living in Yakima County, fewer than 69,000, or less than 40 percent, have been fully vaccinated. Anyone over the age of 16 in Washington is now eligible to receive the shot. That doesn’t mean everyone wants it. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found about 13 percent of Americans say they will “definitely not” be vaccinated. When asked why not, their most common reason was that the vaccines are too new and not enough is known about their long-term effects. That’s understandable, given the urgency with which the vaccine was created. So I did some research into how it was developed. Scientists have been working on the technology to develop coronavirus vaccines long before we heard of COVID-19. According to USA Today, COVID-19’s spike protein was identified nearly 20 years ago as a potential vaccine target following the 2003 SARS outbreak. This laid the groundwork for the intensive vaccine development effort over the past year. Because there was significant research for scientists to build on in developing the COVID-19 vaccine — it was not “rushed,” as some may suggest. Recent scientific advances further accelerated the vaccines’ development. Nearly unprecedented international collaboration and significant investments by pharmaceutical companies were also directed to solve this medical crisis. Despite the urgency to bring vaccines to market, each vaccine was still put through rigorous testing protocols for effectiveness and safety. What about the notion that we don’t yet know about the vaccine’s long-term effects? Research has shown no indications that there will be long-term side effects with the vaccine. Granted, there have been some isolated, widely reported serious problems with some vaccine versions. Most patients are more likely to have only a mild reaction, if any, to the shot — some muscle soreness or a fever for a short period. In contrast, there is a growing body of evidence to suggest there are long-term effects from contracting the COVID-19 virus. I believe that vaccines — like regular dental exams, good oral health hygiene, and other health care protocols — will help keep all of us healthy. In fact, vaccinations are the best way to enhance public safety when coupled with individual measures like wearing masks in public. I realize this may not be the information some people want to hear. And others, for medical or philosophical reasons, may still choose not to be vaccinated. But if you are undecided, I would encourage you to seek out a medical professional — your physician, dentist, or another health care provider — and weigh the severe risks associated with contracting COVID-19 against the benefits of the vaccine. Scientific research says increasing our vaccination rates is the quickest way to resume our daily lives. That’s something to which we should all aspire.
Rodeos and food trucks: Mobile vaccine effort to grow in Yakima County in coming weeks

In the coming weeks, the Yakima Health District will focus more on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics and less on running a mass vaccination site. In recent weeks, more Yakima County residents have been receiving COVID-19 vaccines through mobile sites than at the drive-thru vaccination site at State Fair Park, said Nathan Johnson, local emergency coordinator for the Yakima Health District.