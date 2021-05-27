Cancel
743,386 Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 743,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000. Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased...

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the May 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “. Separately, TheStreet raised shares of iSun from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ISUN stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization...
Stockstickerreport.com

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PPD were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,148 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Spire worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 17,946 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.04% of Metropolitan Bank worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 3,600 Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Nebula Caravel Acquisition were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) Short Interest Update

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Marketstechinvestornews.com

6,692 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.2% […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Reiterates Buy Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $929,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) CFO Geeta Gupta Sells 561,956 Shares

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Shares of FSR opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Bank of Hawaii has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing in the other. Improving non-interest-bearing deposits are likely to aid net interest income amid lower rates. Further, sustainable capital deployments are anticipated to enhance shareholders' value. Rising deposit balance and strong balance sheet position will help the company maintain liquidity position and aid its growth. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s elevated expenses on expanding franchise and rising compensation costs might hurt its bottom line. Also, lack of diversifying efforts to expand sources of revenues might dent top-line growth. High debt level is a headwind, in case economic conditions worsen.”
Stockscom-unik.info

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksinvesting.com

Frontier Acquisition Corp (FRON)

This is the main Frontier Acquisition Corp stock chart and current price. You can find more details by going to one of the sections under this page such as historical data, charts, technical analysis and others.
Marketstechinvestornews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by South State CORP.

South State CORP. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 118.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings […]