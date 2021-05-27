VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $866.87

ADM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,583.60 ($33.75).