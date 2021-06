European countries are demanding answers from Denmark and US after allegations the two countries worked together to spy on politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, more than seven years ago.Danish broadcaster DR said Sunday that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE) conducted an internal investigation in 2014 into whether the US National Security Agency (NSA) had used its cooperation with the Danes to spy against neighbouring countries.The probe concluded that the NSA had eavesdropped on political leaders and officials in Germany, France, Sweden and Norway.After speaking with Ms Merkel, French president Emmanuel Macron said: "If the news is correct (...)...