Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Foreign Minister

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, Mr. Prime Minister, thank you very much for – first of all, for being here today, but thank you much more importantly for the work that we’ve done together. I think we’re setting a very strong example together here today, particularly on the need to make sure that when it comes to our most sensitive technology and networks we have, we’re working with trusted vendors. That’s particularly important now and a strong message to send out, I think. And more broadly, I’m really grateful for the work that United States and Albanian have been able to do together in so many different areas, including the Defender 21 exercises that we did so successfully. We’re very much looking forward to you assuming you’re seen on the United Nations Security Council. I think there’ll be a lot of good work, I think, to do together there. And across the board, this partnership is growing stronger, growing deeper, and we very much appreciate your leadership and helping to do that. So thank you for today.