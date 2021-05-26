newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

I Broke My Diet to Try the McDonald’s BTS Meal — Here’s How the Sauces Taste

By Lai Frances
Posted by 
K-Fox 95.5
K-Fox 95.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When McDonald's began collaborating with big names such as Travis Scott, J Balvin and Diplo late last year, I had a hunch that BTS were bound to get their own McDonald's meal at some point too. And then, they did. There's no denying that my expectations were pretty high when...

kfox95.com
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Diplo
Person
J Balvin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sauces#Dipping Sauce#The Taste#Food Drink#Spicy Food#Good Burger#Hot Food#Lunch#Mcdonald#Rm#Mcnuggets#Cajun#Bbq And Sweet Sour#Korean#Canadian#Army#Asian American#Bts Meal#Diet#Bts Logos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsmanofmany.com

McDonald’s x BTS Meal Collaboration Reveals the Bands Signature Order

McDonald’s isn’t hesitating in its quest to collaborate with some of the worlds biggest brands and artists. Straight off the back of the highly successful Travis Scott meal that sold out as fast as his sneakers, the brand has revealed its greatly anticipated McDonald’s, and the wait is finally over! The menu is now available at participating Australian restaurants. But they’re not ending the fun there.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Chick-Fil-A Customers Are Jealous Of These Employee-Only Fried Mac And Cheese Bites

When you think of Chick-fil-A, what comes to your mind? Is it the brand's signature chicken sandwich? Or perhaps you're partial to the Chick-fil-A nuggets and like to slather them with ketchup before wolfing them down. Chick-fil-A is a favorite across the nation for good reason. The brand is proud of the fact that all its ingredients are fresh. Its website states, "Since the beginning, we've served chicken that is whole breast meat, with no added fillers or hormones, and we bread it by hand in our restaurants. Produce is delivered fresh to our kitchens several times a week."
Designers & CollectionsNHPR

K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

It's the age of the celebrity McDonald's collaboration. Travis Scott kicked off the trend with his Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries and barbecue sauce. The "Travis Scott Meal" – the first McDonald's celebrity menu collaboration since Michael Jordan's McJordan Special – was so popular that some McDonald's ran low on ingredients. J. Balvin jumped on the trend a month later with his go-to meal of a Big Mac without the pickles, an Oreo McFlurry and french fries with ketchup.
EntertainmentMarietta Daily Journal

Would you like a side of K-pop disappointment with that new BTS Meal from McDonald's?

Millions of fans already think the men of BTS are a snack. Now they're a meal. From somewhere in the cosmic nexus of K-pop and fast food, the BTS Meal is available starting today at McDonald's restaurants across America (and 10 other countries, but not yet in the band's native South Korea). However, its lack of the purple BTS-specific packaging found in other countries is disappointing some fans Stateside.
RecipesPosted by
TheStreet

The Much Anticipated McDonald's X BTS Menu Collab Is Officially Here

Starting today, guests can enjoy the pop icons' favorite meal and celebrate with brand new merch. TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - For everyone counting down the days until the BTS Meal arrives at McDonald's, the wait is over! The band's signature order - featuring a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries™, medium Coke®, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald's South Korea - is now available at participating Canadian restaurants. But we're not ending the fun there.
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Review: McDonald's - BTS Meal (Cajun and Sweet Chili Sauces)

McDonald's new, limited-time BTS Meal is mostly just a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets combo meal (with fries and a drink) but does come with two new, limited-time sauces: Sweet Chili and Cajun. There was not any sort of discount for the meal, which cost me $7.79. It did come in a...
RecipesPosted by
The Hill

McDonald's unveils collaboration with BTS

McDonald’s on Wednesday unveiled its collaboration with K-pop sensation and boy band BTS that includes new meals and merchandise reflective of the musical group's home country. The new BTS meal will be available at McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. and dozens of other countries starting Wednesday and will continue until...
Recipesnewsnationnow.com

McDonald’s launches BTS meal with spicy dipping sauces and Chicken McNuggets

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — McDonald’s officially launched a collaboration with K-Pop superstars BTS Wednesday and the deal goes beyond just Chicken McNuggets to exclusive merchandise. “BTS isn’t BTS without the teamwork of seven members in perfect harmony,” McDonald’s said online. “Kind of like how The BTS Meal just isn’t complete...
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

BTS fans react to getting McDonald's collab meals in regular packaging

It’s a big day for fast food fans and boy band lovers alike: McDonald’s has launched its BTS official band meal in select countries. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a popular seven-member South Korean boy band. McDonald’s customers across Canada and the US can now order the highly anticipated meal for themselves.
Restaurantsenergy941.com

People Waiting In Line For BTS Mcdonald’s Meal Worsening Pandemic

McDonald’s is now selling a meal inspired by the Korean boy band BTS and the long lines in Malaysia to get the meal are being described as “shameful.”. Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr. Annuar Rapaee took to his Facebook Livestream to voice his displeasure with the long lines saying, “I received hundreds of messages from frontliners who were very upset with the incident. They said they do not even have time to eat while these people have the liberty to queue up for long hours just to buy burgers.”
CelebritiesTODAY.com

McDonald's BTS meal is finally here so you can eat like the K-pop stars

Talk about a “Dynamite” deal. McDonald’s has partnered with K-pop superstars BTS to create a meal inspired by the band. The BTS Meal features a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, with Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by McDonald’s South Korea, as well as a medium fries and medium drink. The promotion is available in select markets on Wednesday, including participating restaurants in the United States.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Copycat McDonald's Hot Mustard Sauce Recipe

What's the best sauce to accompany pretty much anything and everything that needs to be dipped? McDonald's hot mustard sauce, of course! The fast food giant is known for having a variety of dipping sauces, including tangy barbeque, spicy buffalo, creamy ranch, honey, sweet n' sour, and Big Mac sauce (via McDonald's). However, they discontinued their hot mustard sauce, thus breaking hearts around the country. The sauce contains a mustard base with a kick of cayenne to take it to the next level. The dipping possibilities are endless with this sauce, and it would be great with anything from chicken tenders to french fries to soft pretzels. Is your mouth watering just thinking about it?
TV Showsdexerto.com

ReviewBrah gives highly-anticipated review of BTS McDonald’s meal

McDonald’s has just launched its new specialty meal, the BTS Meal, and K-pop fans from around the world are hungry for ReviewBrah’s verdict. BTS are one the most popular boy bands in the entire world, with their success and fandom continuing to break new records each year. From numerous merchandise deals to appearing in various film and TV shows, there’s no denying how impactful the Bangtan Boys have been to the South Korean pop industry. While BTS are currently celebrating the band’s release of their latest song, many fans will be wanting to get their hands on McDonald’s exclusive BTS Meal.
RestaurantsEsquire

McDonald's Seemingly Straightforward BTS Meal, In Review

On Wednesday, BTS and McDonald's released a collaboration that is deeply in my wheelhouse. Nuggs and sauce, baby. Naturally, when I heard this news, I knew what had to be done; I had to order it at 11 a.m. sharp. The meal consists of a 10-piece nugget, medium fry, Coke, and two (2) packets of sauce—one Sweet Chili, one Cajun, both inspired by sauce options available in South Korea. That menu lineup might not seem particularly revelatory, but also, I don't like when musicians and brands collaborate on something so outrageous that I feel like I have to take a risk. (Remember that one Dunkin' Donuts collaboration with Charli D'Amelio where she put three pumps of caramel and whole milk in the coffee, and then topped it with sugar? That was never going to land with me.) But I knew going in that I was inclined to love this meal, because, to paraphrase Lin Manuel Miranda's impassioned speech at the 2016 Tony Awards, "Nuggs is nuggs is nuggs is nuggs."
RecipesInternational Business Times

How To Buy McDonald’s BTS Merchandise Collection Amid Meal Combo Release

Just as McDonald’s (MCD) is ready to debut the BTS combo meal on its menu, the fast-food chain announced that it is dropping a merchandise collection with the seven-member Korean K-pop band. The McDonald’s x BTS merchandise will go on sale Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on the Weverse Shop...
RecipesNews Channel Nebraska

McDonald's BTS deal is here, and it's more than we expected

Fans eager for the "BTS Meal" at McDonald's will be excited to hear that collaboration goes beyond nuggets. McDonald's is dropping a limited-edition merchandise line Wednesday that is inspired by group's purple colors and fast food chain's logo. The collection is a "perfect representation of an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands," the fast food chain announced. The merch includes hoodies, t-shirts, bathrobes, socks and sandals.