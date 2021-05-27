Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.21.