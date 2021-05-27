Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com