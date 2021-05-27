Cancel
Public Safety

Atl Councilman Antonio Brown Car Jacked, Refuses To Press Charges Against Kids - Rashad Richey Morning Show

By Alyssa DiTomasso
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atlanta Councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown came on the Rashad Richey Morning Show to discuss his recent encounter in an Atlanta neighborhood where his car was stolen. Brown tells Rashad he believes the youngest of the group looked about 7-years-old. Brown shares that he was in the area meeting with a neighborhood leader and developer because the neighborhood needs some love and attention. Brown says he is not pressing charges against these youth, but would like an opportunity to meet with them and provide guidance and mentorship.

