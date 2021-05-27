Valdez Sets Sights High For Weslaco EDC

The Weslaco Economic Development Corporation has a new executive director and its new leader comes from within the organization. Steven M. Valdez was selected as the executive director by the EDC’s board on May 19. Valdez formerly served as the EDC’s director for nearly five years. He comes into his new job with an understanding of the organization’s key functions. He also knows how it interacts with city government. Those were all key reasons for his selection as the EDC’s new executive director.