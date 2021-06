ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,583.60 ($33.75).