Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $41.20

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hartline Investment Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Issued By Wedbush

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Raised to $68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.17.
Stockstickerreport.com

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Position Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockstickerreport.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,095 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.80.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$642.30 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce $642.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $637.60 million to $647.00 million. Lazard reported sales of $542.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,676 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Retailmodernreaders.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,661 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Qurate Retail worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 7,003 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a sell rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Sells $124,644.10 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,929.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,865 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.12 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.