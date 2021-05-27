Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)
Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com