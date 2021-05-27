Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.80.