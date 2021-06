We’ve got another list of the best of the best for you in today’s SwitchArcade Special Edition, friends. This time, we’re taking a look at our favorite beat-em-up games on the Nintendo Switch. Just to clarify exactly what we mean here, these are games where the primary gameplay involves walking through stages and cracking the heads of the many goons you meet along the way. Also known as brawlers or belt-scrollers, depending on where and when you hail from. We’re not including one-on-one fighting games, as those have their own list. The games are presented in no particular order, and are simply our favorites in the genre. Feel free to share yours in the comments.