Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

