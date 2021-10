The discharge of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy remains to be a pair weeks away, however we’ve already acquired a launch trailer for the Eidos-Montreal-developed journey. Many of the trailer focuses on the sport’s motion, all set to a Motley Crue traditional, however the closing moments would be the most attention-grabbing to followers, as they appear to tease Adam Warlock will likely be enjoying a job within the sport. One of many Marvel Universe’s main “cosmic” characters, Adam Warlock may also be appearing in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie, as performed by Will Poulter. You’ll be able to take a look at the Guardians of the Galaxy launch trailer, beneath.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO