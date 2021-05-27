Cancel
Corte Madera, CA

RH Stock Forecast, Price & News

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com. As of January 30, 2021, it operated a total of 68 RH Galleries and 38 RH outlet stores in 31 states in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as 14 Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

The Motley Fool

3 Numbers Spell More Upside for RH Stock

RH (NYSE:RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, recently reported stellar fiscal first-quarter earnings that sent its shares surging more than 10% as of this writing. While the stock has already climbed 340% just over the last three years, there are three important numbers from the earnings report that explain why investors are enthused by RH's performance, and why the stock could still have more gains in store.
The Motley Fool

Why RH Stock Popped Today

Luxury furniture retailer RH (NYSE:RH) reported blockbuster first-quarter earnings last night, and the stock is reflecting the financial update. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, shares in the company formerly known as Restoration Hardware had surged more than 14%. So what. As the economy rebounds, consumers continue to spend on home...
