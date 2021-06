Calling all lovers of craft beer and everything local in Lubbock: a new brewery is making its way to the Hub City. Here's what we know so far. The Good Line Beer Company unfortunately does not have much information out there. Their official website is sparse, only stating that the "first thing you learn is that you always gotta wait," along with the header: "Fresh. Local. Craft. Beer." This gives us a peek into what they're all about, but just a small one.