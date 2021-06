It’s Not too Late to Register Students to Participate in Bright Lights Summer Camps. It’s not too late to register your students for 2021 Bright Lights Summer Learning Adventure Camps (brightlights.org/assistants) half-day and full-day camps. In fact, they accept registrations until the week before each camp begins! Bright Lights Summer Camps gives youth the opportunity to focus on their talents, strengths, and interests in camps that will make the most of their out-of-school time. It’s an ideal way for K-8 students to maximize the fun of summer vacation while reassuring parents that their children are avoiding “the summer slide” learning loss. If your student is too old for a Bright Lights Camp, they can gain some resume-worthy experience and fun volunteer hours by applying to be a camp assistant. These valuable volunteers provide support to teachers in each of Bright Lights’ 90+ camps, enriching the experience for everyone involved.