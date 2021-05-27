Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II

Cancel
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Amman with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. The Secretary and King Abdullah II expressed their support for the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and other groups in Gaza and discussed measures to ensure that it holds. The Secretary also reiterated that Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely, and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy. The United States will work to advance these goals in tangible ways in the immediate term and looks forward to partnering with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this regard.

