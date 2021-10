Wizards of the Coast has announced a new collaboration with Critical Role - a full-length Dungeons & Dragons adventure set in the world of Exandria. Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep is a new full-length adventure designed for Level 3 - Level 12 characters. The adventure will take players from the Wastes of Xhorhas to the oasis-city of Ank-Harel to a new sunken realm known as the Netherdeep, which is described as a mix between the Far Realm and a deep ocean. One of Exandria's twin moons Ruidus will also play a role in the campaign, "twisting the fates of those who have the power to shape the course of history." You can check out the cover of the book below:

