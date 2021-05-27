He twisted knife into woman’s neck, cops say: New details in scary robbery revealed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities revealed startling new details in the harrowing knifepoint robbery of a 57-year-old woman in Tompkinsville. Joseph Amore, a resident of Loretto Street in Tottenville, allegedly approached the woman in the vicinity of Victory Boulevard and Bay Street and stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife and twisted it, leaving a deep puncture wound, according to the criminal complaint.www.silive.com