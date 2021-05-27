Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 21,600 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)
Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com