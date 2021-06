America cannot fulfill its founding promise of equal justice for all without meaningful accountability for those who violate that equal justice. STAFFORD-May 31 and June 1 mark the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. It’s a massacre that stands as one of the most horrific acts of racial violence in American history, and also one of the most underreported and underrecognized. One hundred years after the Tulsa Race Massacre resulted in zero consequences for the culprits who ignited the white supremacist led massacre, it appears those who ignited the white supremacist led January 6 insurrection will also escape with zero consequences after the GOP blocked a commission to investigate the attack.