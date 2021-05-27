UO students respond to mandatory vaccines for fall term

On May 10, UO announced that it will require mandatory vaccines for students, faculty and staff who will be on campus this fall via its Instagram. The Instagram page, which averages two to five thousand likes per post, raked in a whopping ten thousand likes and one thousand comments. People expressed both joy and concern in the comments. Some feel that vaccines will keep students safe during in-person fall classes, while others expressed their dismay and think students should get to make their own decisions about the vaccine.