Design sandbox: Power calculations and optimal design for cost effectiveness (Part 1: The case of cash benchmarking)
When measuring the value of development interventions, it is useful not only to account for the impact of the interventions, but to whether those impacts are being achieved “cost effectively” — that is, whether an alternative intervention could achieve the same outcomes at lower cost. Unconditional cash transfers are growing in popularity as a cost effectiveness “benchmark” for other interventions. This is unsurprising given the flexibility of both scale and targeting for unconditional cash transfers, and the evidence showing unconditional cash transfers generate positive impacts on a broad range of development outcomes for households.blogs.worldbank.org