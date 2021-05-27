Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Design sandbox: Power calculations and optimal design for cost effectiveness (Part 1: The case of cash benchmarking)

By Florence Kondylis John Loeser
World Bank Blogs
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen measuring the value of development interventions, it is useful not only to account for the impact of the interventions, but to whether those impacts are being achieved “cost effectively” — that is, whether an alternative intervention could achieve the same outcomes at lower cost. Unconditional cash transfers are growing in popularity as a cost effectiveness “benchmark” for other interventions. This is unsurprising given the flexibility of both scale and targeting for unconditional cash transfers, and the evidence showing unconditional cash transfers generate positive impacts on a broad range of development outcomes for households.

blogs.worldbank.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Transfer#Calculation#Sandbox#Optimal Outcomes#Reduced Cost#Average Cost#Traditional Values#Rct#Di#Uct#Optimal Design Guidelines#Statistical Power#Cost Uncertainty#Development Outcomes#Required Sample Size#Differential Impacts#Standard Transformations#Development Interventions#Estimation#Reasonable Values
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Medical & BiotechHouston Chronicle

TeselaGen Biotechnology Releases New Protein Optimization Toolkit for Automated Biotherapeutic Drug Design and Development

New functionality accelerates the design and development process, reducing R&D costs of biotherapeutics and vaccines. TeselaGen Biotechnology today announced the release of a new protein optimization toolkit for biotherapeutic drug design and development, introducing significant enhancements to the company’s flagship TeselaGen® operating system to make designing and developing pharmaceuticals and biotherapeutics faster and less expensive. The new capabilities, easily accessible via the cloud-based platform, simplify the design of highly complex combinatorial protein libraries and support artificial intelligence models for optimizing new peptides and proteins. New application programming interfaces (APIs) and integration tools have also been extended to further enhance users’ access to the new capabilities.
Computersarxiv.org

Near-Optimal Design of Safe Output Feedback Controllers from Noisy Data

Recent work in data-driven control has revived behavioral theory to perform a variety of complex control tasks, by directly plugging libraries of past input-output trajectories into optimal control problems. Despite recent advances, two key aspects remain unclear when the data are corrupted by noise: how can safety be guaranteed, and to what extent is the control performance affected? In this work, we provide a quantitative answer to these questions. In particular, we formulate a robustly safe version of the recently introduced Behavioral Input-Output Parametrization (BIOP) for the optimal predictive control of unknown constrained systems. The proposed framework has three main advantages: 1) it allows one to safely operate the system while explicitly quantifying, as a function of the noise level corrupting the data, how much the performance degrades, 2) it can be used in combination with state-of-the-art impulse response estimators, and finally, being a data-driven approach, 3) the state-space parameters and the initial state need not be specified for controller synthesis. We corroborate our results through numerical experiments.
Cell Phonesmathworks.com

Roll Center Calculator App with MATLAB App Designer

Nice to meet you, I am Nobu the technical lead for Formula SAE Japan. The other day, I created an app for Formula Student teams that automatically calculates the position of the roll center using MATLAB’s App Designer. This app enables teams to modify the code and change the algorithm.
Sciencearxiv.org

Improving Adaptive Seamless Designs through Bayesian optimization

We propose to use Bayesian optimization (BO) to improve the efficiency of the design selection process in clinical trials. BO is a method to optimize expensive black-box functions, by using a regression as a surrogate to guide the search. In clinical trials, planning test procedures and sample sizes is a crucial task. A common goal is to maximize the test power, given a set of treatments, corresponding effect sizes, and a total number of samples. From a wide range of possible designs we aim to select the best one in a short time to allow quick decisions. The standard approach to simulate the power for each single design can become too time-consuming. When the number of possible designs becomes very large, either large computational resources are required or an exhaustive exploration of all possible designs takes too long. Here, we propose to use BO to quickly find a clinical trial design with high power from a large number of candidate designs. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach by optimizing the power of adaptive seamless designs for different sets of treatment effect sizes. Comparing BO with an exhaustive evaluation of all candidate designs shows that BO finds competitive designs in a fraction of the time.
Energy IndustryEurekAlert

TPU scientists: Effective application of power transformers to reduce cost of electrical energy

Scientists from Tomsk Polytechnic University and Université Grenoble Alpes (France) have proposed a more accurate method for loading capability assessment of power transformers. As an example, the scientists defined the loading capability of the power transformer in Tomsk and Grenoble. The research findings are published in the International Journal of Electrical Power and Energy Systems (IF: 3,588, Q1).
Computersarxiv.org

Minmax-optimal list searching with $O(\log_2\log_2 n)$ average cost

We find a searching method on ordered lists that surprisingly outperforms binary searching with respect to average query complexity while retaining minmax optimality. The method is shown to require $O(\log_2\log_2 n)$ queries on average while never exceeding $\lceil \log_2 n \rceil$ queries in the worst case, i.e. the minmax bound of binary searching. Our average results assume a uniform distribution hypothesis similar to those of prevous authors under which the expected query complexity of interpolation search of $O(\log_2\log_2 n)$ is known to be optimal. Hence our method turns out to be optimal with respect to both minmax and average performance. We further provide robustness guarantees and perform several numerical experiments with both artificial and real data. Our results suggest that time savings range roughly from a constant factor of 10\% to 50\% to a logarithmic factor spanning orders of magnitude when different metrics are considered.
ChemistryPhys.org

New optimization approach helps design lighter carbon fiber composite materials

Carbon is vital to the existence of all living organisms, since it forms the basis of all organic molecules that, in turn, form the basis of all living beings. While that alone is pretty impressive, it has recently found surprisingly novel applications in disciplines such as aerospace and civil engineering with the development of carbon fibers that are stronger, stiffer, and lighter than steel. Consequently, carbon fibers have taken over steel in high-performance products like aircrafts, racecars, and sports equipment.
Computersdevops.com

Designing a People-Centric Cost Optimization Strategy for Cloud Spend

There are countless articles to help understand cost optimization with cloud-native services and third-party tools. However, research on this topic is often redundant and not entirely useful. To really understand the benefits of optimizing your cloud spend, you need to go beyond the typical implications of monitoring cost and dive deep into the reasons why it is essential and who it should benefit.
Computersarxiv.org

Accelerating Optimal Experimental Design for Robust Synchronization of Uncertain Kuramoto Oscillator Model Using Machine Learning

Objective-based uncertainty quantification (objective-UQ) is extremely useful in real-world problems that aim at achieving specific objectives based on complex uncertain systems. Central to this objective-UQ is the concept of mean objective cost of uncertainty (MOCU), which provides effective means of quantifying the impact of uncertainty on the operational goals at hand. MOCU is especially useful for optimal experimental design (OED), as the potential efficacy of an experimental campaign can be quantified by estimating the MOCU after the campaign. However, MOCU-based OED tends to be computationally expensive. In this paper, we propose a novel machine learning (ML) scheme that can significantly accelerate MOCU computation and MOCU-based experimental design. The main idea is to use an ML model to efficiently search for the optimal robust operator under model uncertainty, a necessary step for computing MOCU. We apply the proposed scheme to design experiments aimed at optimally enhancing the control performance of uncertain Kuramoto oscillator models. Our results show that the proposed scheme results in up to 154-fold speed improvement without any degradation of the OED performance.
Engineeringmeddeviceonline.com

Integrating Design And Industrialization To Optimize Cost, Quality & Time

By Pete Evans, Director of Device Development, Oval Medical Technologies, and Meredith Canty, Director Drug Delivery Systems, SMC Ltd. In this article, Pete Evans, Director of Device Development at Oval Medical Technologies, and Meredith Canty, Director Drug Delivery Systems at SMC Ltd., explore how integrating design and industrialisation teams can optimise the cost, quality and time of developing a novel drug delivery system.
ComputersSearchengineland.com

Webinar: AI-Powered search with Coveo (part of the Sitecore Summit Series)

Speakers: Jaina Baumgartner, Senior Digital Strategist, RDA. The goal of the Sitecore Summit Series is to inspire Sitecore users and share tips to help you optimize your Martech investments that will deliver measurable results such as improved engagement and conversion rates. The session will start with a 5-minute interview and...
Businesssemiengineering.com

Week In Review: Design, Low Power

Valens Semiconductor will become a publicly traded company on NYSE as VLN after a merger with PTK Acquisition Corp. Valens provides long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. The transaction is expected to provide proceeds of approximately $240 million, including up to $115 million in trust from PTK Acquisition Corp. (assuming no redemptions) and $125 million in cash from a fully subscribed PIPE offering led by an established global institutional investor, as well as by Mediatek. “Our chipsets are in high volume production with several leading automotive Tier-1s and are currently on the road in Daimler vehicles,” said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens. “The automotive market presents an immense opportunity that will continue to grow as OEMs introduce new vehicles with far more sensors and displays than ever before.”
IndustryArchDaily

Good Energy: Renewable Power and the Design of Everyday Life

Good Energy delivers a declaration that renewable energy can be beautiful, affordable, and easy to implement. Jared Green highlights thirty-five case studies from around the world, featuring a wide array of designs and building types that achieve good energy, good design, and excellent cost-efficiency. Single-family homes, townhouses, community spaces, schools, offices, and even power plants demonstrate that relying on solar, wind, and geothermal energy doesn't have to cost more. Each inspiring design harmonizes nature, technology, and democratic space and shows that renewable energy can be appealing and accessible to everyone. An interview with Mark Z. Jacobson, Stanford University professor of civil and environmental engineering and cofounder of the Solutions Project, discusses pathways to 100-percent renewable energy around the globe through good design.
Softwaresecurityintelligence.com

Security by Design and NIST 800-160, Part 3: Technical Processes

Picking up where we left off on the security-by-design thinking offered by NIST 800-160 Volume 1, we move onward in Chapter 3, focusing on the technical management processes. Let’s look at some security design principles at the technical processes level. Technical Management Processes. Chapter 3.3 shows us eight processes. Like...
Designdesignshack.net

How to Create a Disruptive Design (So It Will Get Seen)

If you really want to create a design that will make people look, it has to be disruptive. While “disruptive” can be a bit of a hackneyed catchphrase, it is also at the core of what you do when you create something new. The goal is to get people to stop, look, and interact.
Computerswhattheythink.com

Designating Your Print Software Expert(s)

Our mission is to provide cogent commentary and analysis about trends, technologies, operations, and events in all the markets that comprise today’s printing industry. Support our mission and read articles like this with a Premium Membership. TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE. Become a Premium Member Sign In. About Jennifer Matt.
Technologyarxiv.org

Distributed CNN Inference on Resource-Constrained UAVs for Surveillance Systems: Design and Optimization

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have attracted great interest in the last few years owing to their ability to cover large areas and access difficult and hazardous target zones, which is not the case of traditional systems relying on direct observations obtained from fixed cameras and sensors. Furthermore, thanks to the advancements in computer vision and machine learning, UAVs are being adopted for a broad range of solutions and applications. However, Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) are progressing toward deeper and complex models that prevent them from being executed on-board. In this paper, we propose a DNN distribution methodology within UAVs to enable data classification in resource-constrained devices and avoid extra delays introduced by the server-based solutions due to data communication over air-to-ground links. The proposed method is formulated as an optimization problem that aims to minimize the latency between data collection and decision-making while considering the mobility model and the resource constraints of the UAVs as part of the air-to-air communication. We also introduce the mobility prediction to adapt our system to the dynamics of UAVs and the network variation. The simulation conducted to evaluate the performance and benchmark the proposed methods, namely Optimal UAV-based Layer Distribution (OULD) and OULD with Mobility Prediction (OULD-MP), were run in an HPC cluster. The obtained results show that our optimization solution outperforms the existing and heuristic-based approaches.